OIN Finance Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $3.51 million and approximately $457,664.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OIN Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00053690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003241 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00018213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.78 or 0.00694423 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00080574 BTC.

OIN Finance Coin Profile

OIN Finance (CRYPTO:OIN) is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,636,276 coins. The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

OIN Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

