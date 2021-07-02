Okabena Investment Services Inc. Has $4.88 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.6% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,118,088,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after buying an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 537.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,486,000 after buying an additional 611,904 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,308,000 after purchasing an additional 597,326 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 353.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,296,779,000 after purchasing an additional 488,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $42.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,569.60. 33,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,764. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,555.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,423.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,519.32.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $60,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total value of $119,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,866 shares of company stock valued at $169,852,563. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

