Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 953,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,612 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 1.53% of Omeros worth $16,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Omeros during the first quarter worth $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Omeros by 363.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Omeros during the first quarter worth $91,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Omeros by 460.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the first quarter valued at $219,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on OMER shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. WBB Securities increased their price objective on Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Omeros has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

NASDAQ OMER opened at $15.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.34. Omeros Co. has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $25.46.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). The business had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 million. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Omeros Co. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $1,295,415.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,828,771.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $549,169.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at $30,751,245.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,326 shares of company stock worth $2,398,162 over the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

