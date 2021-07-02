Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 578,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,220 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.18% of Onto Innovation worth $37,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at $66,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 19.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $72.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 1.22. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $75.61.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $169.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.05 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 8.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $127,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,729,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,817 shares of company stock valued at $10,752,744 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

