Ontology (ONT) Market Cap Tops $605.19 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a market capitalization of $605.19 million and approximately $89.55 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 14% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00053454 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002508 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00032712 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.24 or 0.00241721 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00037226 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 870,088,540 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

