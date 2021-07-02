Ontology (ONT) Price Up 14% Over Last Week

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. Ontology has a market capitalization of $605.19 million and approximately $89.55 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00053454 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002508 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00032712 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.24 or 0.00241721 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00037226 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 870,088,540 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

