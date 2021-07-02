Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

Shares of OOMA stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. Ooma has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.82 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.65.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 34,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $656,139.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 5,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $123,807.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,959 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ooma by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ooma by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ooma by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

