Open Predict Token Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,353.00 (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Open Predict Token has a market cap of $674,381.07 and approximately $2,353.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Open Predict Token has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. One Open Predict Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00002003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Open Predict Token Profile

Open Predict Token (OPT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Open Predict Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Predict Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Predict Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

