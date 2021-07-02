Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Short Interest Down 31.8% in June

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the May 31st total of 21,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:OPNT traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $13.77. 1,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,650. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $59.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.88. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $14.98.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPNT. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $514,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 45,255 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

