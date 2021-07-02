Opium (OPIUM) Price Tops $1.71 on Exchanges

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for $1.71 or 0.00005117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Opium has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Opium has a total market cap of $7.10 million and $63.19 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Opium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00044998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00127840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00167717 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,441.54 or 1.00344068 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002940 BTC.

About Opium

Opium’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.