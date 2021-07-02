Oppenheimer Comments on Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) – Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eagle Point Credit in a report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn expects that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Eagle Point Credit’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NYSE ECC opened at $13.54 on Friday. Eagle Point Credit has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECC. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 74,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the fourth quarter valued at $3,954,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the first quarter valued at $284,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 64.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 18,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the first quarter valued at $1,601,000. Institutional investors own 29.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.52%.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

