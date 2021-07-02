Oppenheimer Weighs in on OFS Capital Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OFS)

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OFS Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn forecasts that the investment management company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for OFS Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.49 million for the quarter. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 92.88%.

OFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised OFS Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ OFS opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. OFS Capital has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 542.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in OFS Capital by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.65%.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

