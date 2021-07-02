Opsens (TSE:OPS) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS)’s stock price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.25 and last traded at C$2.26. 19,653 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 210,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.27.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OPS. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Opsens in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Opsens to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.94. The company has a market cap of C$241.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.43.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

