OptiToken (OPTI) Trading Up 21% Over Last 7 Days

OptiToken (CURRENCY:OPTI) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One OptiToken coin can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. OptiToken has a total market cap of $171,603.00 and $3,829.00 worth of OptiToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OptiToken has traded up 21% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00045123 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00129869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.50 or 0.00170325 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,748.92 or 0.99978330 BTC.

About OptiToken

OptiToken’s total supply is 95,557,933 coins and its circulating supply is 29,897,928 coins. The official website for OptiToken is optitoken.io . The Reddit community for OptiToken is /r/OptiToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OptiToken’s official Twitter account is @optitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling OptiToken

