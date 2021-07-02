Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,183,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,383 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Oracle were worth $83,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,107,842,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,375,000 after acquiring an additional 407,791 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $927,271,000 after acquiring an additional 303,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.06. 727,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,917,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.95. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $53.66 and a 52-week high of $85.03. The company has a market cap of $229.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,382,500 shares of company stock worth $500,398,350. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.62.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.