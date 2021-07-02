OracleChain One Day Volume Reaches $33,652.00 (OCT)

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One OracleChain coin can now be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OracleChain has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. OracleChain has a total market cap of $349,196.56 and approximately $33,652.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00045340 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00130191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00169362 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,830.90 or 1.00250144 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002918 BTC.

OracleChain Profile

OracleChain launched on June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. The official website for OracleChain is oraclechain.io . The official message board for OracleChain is medium.com/@OracleChain . OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

Buying and Selling OracleChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OracleChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OracleChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

