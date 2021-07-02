Oraichain Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $189,949.00 (ORAI)

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last week, Oraichain Token has traded 29.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oraichain Token coin can currently be bought for $5.00 or 0.00014843 BTC on popular exchanges. Oraichain Token has a total market cap of $10.22 million and approximately $189,949.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00053958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00018323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $232.76 or 0.00691306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00080778 BTC.

Oraichain Token Profile

Oraichain Token (CRYPTO:ORAI) is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. The official message board for Oraichain Token is medium.com/oraichain . Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oraichain Token’s official website is orai.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

Buying and Selling Oraichain Token

