Orchard Therapeutics plc to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) – Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.31). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.29) EPS.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

NASDAQ ORTX opened at $4.29 on Friday. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $9.08. The stock has a market cap of $530.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,452 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

