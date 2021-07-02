OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Stock Price Down 5.4%

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) shares fell 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.34 and last traded at C$3.36. 1,394,871 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 3,602,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.55.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OGI. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.40 to C$3.85 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “underpeform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Haywood Securities dropped their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.75 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of OrganiGram to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.48. The firm has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.94.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$14.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.79 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OrganiGram (TSE:OGI)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

