OriginTrail Trading 14.3% Higher This Week (TRAC)

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 2nd. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $92.35 million and $933,565.00 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OriginTrail has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. One OriginTrail coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000768 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OriginTrail Coin Profile

TRAC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 357,906,221 coins. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

