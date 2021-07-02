Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,431,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Orla Mining were worth $27,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Orla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Orla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in Orla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Orla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Orla Mining by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,928,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,353,000 after buying an additional 933,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

ORLA opened at $4.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $953.14 million and a P/E ratio of -40.10. Orla Mining Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Orla Mining Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orla Mining Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

