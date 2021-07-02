Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Stock Position Increased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.13% of Otter Tail worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,674,000 after purchasing an additional 157,635 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,395,000 after purchasing an additional 120,845 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 302.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 68,223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the first quarter worth $2,821,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 45.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,426 shares during the period. 46.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $48.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.38. Otter Tail Co. has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $49.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.20.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $261.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Otter Tail’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

