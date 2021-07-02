Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Short Interest Update

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,600 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the May 31st total of 403,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $510,363.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,481,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,289,397.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 265,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $3,837,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,040,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,261,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,210,063 shares of company stock valued at $31,896,986. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 4.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 3.0% in the first quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 41,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 0.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 206,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 51,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 44,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCC traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.57. 2,094,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,994. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Owl Rock Capital has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $14.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 104.64%. The firm had revenue of $221.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.03 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 93.23%.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.43.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

