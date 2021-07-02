Owls Nest Partners IA LLC Cuts Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Owls Nest Partners IA LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. Grand Canyon Education accounts for about 12.4% of Owls Nest Partners IA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Grand Canyon Education worth $21,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,332,000 after purchasing an additional 184,099 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOPE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,287. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.57. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.64 and a 12-month high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $236.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.89 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

