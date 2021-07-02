Owls Nest Partners IA LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Owls Nest Partners IA LLC raised its position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,602 shares during the quarter. Tecnoglass accounts for 1.0% of Owls Nest Partners IA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC owned 0.31% of Tecnoglass worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 50,549.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 758,240 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the first quarter worth $2,104,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 834,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after purchasing an additional 151,884 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Sunday, March 7th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of Tecnoglass stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.90 million, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.68. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $24.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $110.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.68 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 12.83%. Analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.92%.

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,202.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

