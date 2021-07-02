Owls Nest Partners IA LLC Has $15.80 Million Stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Owls Nest Partners IA LLC increased its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,275 shares during the quarter. Goosehead Insurance makes up about 9.2% of Owls Nest Partners IA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Goosehead Insurance worth $15,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,031,000 after acquiring an additional 101,485 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $4,058,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $364,000. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,875. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 268.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.52. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $75.15 and a 1 year high of $174.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.82.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $31.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.78 million. Research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $170,936.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,936.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $26,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 517,657 shares of company stock valued at $46,236,175 over the last three months. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GSHD. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

