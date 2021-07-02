Owls Nest Partners IA LLC Purchases 24,509 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Owls Nest Partners IA LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,509 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group makes up approximately 9.8% of Owls Nest Partners IA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC owned 0.06% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $16,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $1,307,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,087,511 shares in the company, valued at $463,168,843.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 620,000 shares of company stock worth $43,131,000. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

NASDAQ:IBKR traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,052. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.51. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

