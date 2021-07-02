Owls Nest Partners IA LLC Sells 23,720 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Owls Nest Partners IA LLC reduced its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,720 shares during the period. Allegiant Travel accounts for about 10.1% of Owls Nest Partners IA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC owned 0.43% of Allegiant Travel worth $17,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth about $836,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth approximately $3,446,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at $1,307,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.40.

Shares of ALGT stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.71. 1,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $100.10 and a one year high of $271.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.76. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 1.73.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.87 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

