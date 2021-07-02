Owls Nest Partners IA LLC Sells 91,650 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Owls Nest Partners IA LLC lowered its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 239,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,650 shares during the quarter. The Ensign Group accounts for about 13.1% of Owls Nest Partners IA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC owned about 0.44% of The Ensign Group worth $22,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in The Ensign Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENSG. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

Shares of ENSG traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.41. 3,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,636. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $627.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

In related news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $81,264.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,719,075.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 8,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $726,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,255,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,966 shares of company stock worth $1,066,318 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.