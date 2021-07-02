Oxen Price Reaches $0.84 (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00002507 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $46.11 million and approximately $50,654.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,685.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,151.55 or 0.06387140 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.41 or 0.01476617 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.57 or 0.00405419 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.26 or 0.00158098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $209.72 or 0.00622575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.97 or 0.00427402 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007235 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.73 or 0.00343553 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,596,705 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

