Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,100 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the May 31st total of 449,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter valued at $3,667,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 862.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 201,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 180,831 shares during the period. 14.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

PAM stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.12. 46,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,146. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pampa Energía has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.32. The company has a market capitalization of $841.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.55.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.42. Pampa Energía had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pampa Energía will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

