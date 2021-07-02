Pangolin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.02 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Pangolin coin can currently be bought for $1.19 or 0.00003581 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pangolin has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pangolin has a market cap of $25.47 million and $1.02 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00045358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00126178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00169737 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,235.88 or 0.99913579 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

