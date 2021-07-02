Parachute (PAR) Trading 9.5% Higher Over Last Week

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $4.65 million and $245,244.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00053770 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000688 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000078 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 659,288,637 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.