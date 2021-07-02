Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $17.67 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be bought for $12.99 or 0.00038759 BTC on major exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market cap of $16.74 million and $17.67 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 coins. The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

