PARSIQ (PRQ) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $832,530.00

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $61.58 million and approximately $832,530.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.60 or 0.00221057 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $255.91 or 0.00757438 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 115,775,705 coins. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.