Particl Price Hits $1.29 on Major Exchanges (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00003854 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Particl has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. Particl has a market capitalization of $12.68 million and $421.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007636 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00010108 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.11 or 0.00408684 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,832,532 coins and its circulating supply is 9,808,378 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Particl’s official website is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

