Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) Short Interest Update

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the May 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of PATI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.46. 32 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,621. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $38.96 million, a P/E ratio of 129.67 and a beta of 0.35. Patriot Transportation has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $13.15.

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.73 million for the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 0.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patriot Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Patriot Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Patriot Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in Patriot Transportation by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 337,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,289 shares in the last quarter. 40.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patriot Transportation Company Profile

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, transports petroleum and other liquids, and dry bulk commodities. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, as well as liquid chemicals.

