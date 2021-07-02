Patron Price Hits $0.0077 on Top Exchanges (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Patron coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Patron has a total market cap of $3.04 million and $5,913.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00053006 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00018173 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $227.79 or 0.00681013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00080405 BTC.

Patron Coin Profile

Patron (CRYPTO:PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

