Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Paylocity in a report released on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Paylocity’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PCTY. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.63.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $192.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.25. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $124.75 and a 12-month high of $218.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 239.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

