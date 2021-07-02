PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Plans $0.08 Dividend

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) declared a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE PCM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.86. 23,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,044. PCM Fund has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $12.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PCM Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of PCM Fund worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

