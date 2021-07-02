Peercoin Reaches Market Cap of $24.16 Million (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00002689 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Peercoin has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. Peercoin has a market cap of $24.16 million and $25,745.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000029 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000167 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,008,350 coins. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Peercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

