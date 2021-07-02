Pendle (PENDLE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.84 Million

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Pendle has a market cap of $10.84 million and $118.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pendle has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pendle coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00045200 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00126325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00169789 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,247.71 or 0.99980279 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002928 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,892,475 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

