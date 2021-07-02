pEOS (PEOS) Price Tops $0.0015

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last seven days, pEOS has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. pEOS has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $56.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00045368 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00129719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00169021 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,832.39 or 1.00277484 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002923 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official website is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

