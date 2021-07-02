PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Lifted by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $26,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Norges Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,066,514,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,814,000 after buying an additional 3,396,536 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 80.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,031,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,578,000 after buying an additional 3,139,465 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,315,000 after buying an additional 1,312,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,210,000 after buying an additional 1,122,678 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.49. 98,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,849,440. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $206.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.41. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $149.27.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.38.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

