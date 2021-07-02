Persistence (XPRT) Hits Market Cap of $243.64 Million

Persistence (CURRENCY:XPRT) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Persistence has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. One Persistence coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.02 or 0.00023894 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Persistence has a total market cap of $243.64 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00053622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00018145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.61 or 0.00684448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00080146 BTC.

Persistence Profile

Persistence is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 108,269,893 coins and its circulating supply is 30,395,379 coins. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone . The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

Buying and Selling Persistence

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Persistence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

