Phantasma Price Up 4.6% This Week (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $15.49 million and $91,583.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000455 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,719.08 or 0.99889931 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00034768 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008024 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00052736 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000970 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 100,881,072 coins. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.