Phore (PHR) Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Phore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000581 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded up 31.7% against the dollar. Phore has a total market capitalization of $4.77 million and approximately $6,493.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007757 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00010036 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.95 or 0.00403769 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,400,389 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

