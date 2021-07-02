Pigeoncoin (PGN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11,336.00

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $11,336.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007450 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000291 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000289 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000097 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000648 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

