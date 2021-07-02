PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Plans Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PCK)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) declared a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.
PCK stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.64. 27,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,931. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $9.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.31.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.