PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Plans Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PCK)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) declared a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

PCK stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.64. 27,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,931. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $9.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.31.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

