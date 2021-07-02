PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Plans Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) declared a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

PCQ stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.11. 14,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,101. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.56. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $19.12.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

